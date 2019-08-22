Motion to approve the renaming of Cape Town's Keizergracht Street in District Six to be tabled today. FILE PHOTO: David Ritchie/ANA

CAPE TOWN - The motion to approve the renaming of Keizersgracht Street in District Six to Hanover Street will be tabled on Thursday, Mayor Dan Plato said. “I am looking forward to seeing this Council undo one of the many injustices of the Apartheid regime and provide the community of District Six, as well as many families and households across the Cape metro with a reason to celebrate and relive the fond memories that they still have of life on Hanover Street,” he said.

Plato delivered his speech during a full sitting of the City Council on Thursday morning in Cape Town. He acknowledged NGOs, community organisations and interested people for submitting their views and taking part in the process.

“I also want to thank Councillor Marian Nieuwoudt, and the executive director Ossie Asmal and his team for overseeing this process with such professionalism,” he said.

Last week, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee said it had recommended that Keizersgracht Street in District Six be renamed to its original name, Hanover Street. The City’s mayoral committee expressed its support for the proposal to rename Keizersgracht Street at a special meeting held on Tuesday last week.

The name change request was made by the District Six Working Committee in June, and was supported by Plato who called for a public participation process to allow Capetonians to submit their comments and views.

Up to 1,195 residents and interested parties submitted comments during the public participation process which ended on July 26.

African News Agency (ANA)



