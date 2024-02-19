Motorcade held for murdered 11-year-old Monneashia Prins

Cape Town - Eerste River residents came out in their numbers yesterday to support a motorcade in remembrance of 11-year-old Monneashia Prins, who was raped and killed. The girl went missing on February 9 and her lifeless body was found in bushes near her Ithemba Farms informal settlement home the next day.

Her family thought she had gone to visit her grandmother in Forest Village. It was only confirmed three days later that it was her body discovered on that Saturday. On Sunday, bike and motor clubs got together and showed support for the Spurwing learner’s family. Dynamic Polo Crew’s president Francois “Ballie” Corneleus was one of the organisers.

Monneashia Prins was last seen on Friday afternoon, and on Saturday her lifeless body was found in the bushes near her home in Ithemba Farms informal settlement, Eerste River. picture supplied Dynamic Polo Crew’s president Francois ‘Ballie’ Corneleus said they delivered food to the little girl’s neighbours and family. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “When we started we were a social club and then we decided to do charity and Monneashia’s family are one of our many beneficiaries. When I heard about her brutal murder, it made me think of Firdous Kleinsmidt. It had not even been a month since we went to her home to do the same thing and now we heard about this murder. “We went to the family to show them that they are not alone, they have us.” Claw Riders Motorcycle Club’s Donovan Delpaul added that they stand in solidarity with Monneashia and her family. “We stand against this type of violence and child abuse and unnecessary killings. We wish her loved ones nothing but the best.”