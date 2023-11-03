Motorcade moves into top gear to warn of sex assault, urges vigilance over holidays

Cape Town - Organisations dealing with gender-based violence took part in a motorcade around Khayelitsha. They drove from the Harare police station and stopped at Khayelitsha Mall, where they told people their concerns about the high number of sexual assault incidents reported in the last quarter.

Ilitha Labantu, in partnership with the Harare SAPS, Emthonjeni Counselling and training, the CPF and Equal Education, hosted the #UthuleleniAnti-GBVF motorcade. Spokesperson Siya Monakali said the motorcade was a response to the spike in incidents of violence against women and children in the Harare community. “The #Uthuleleni Anti-GBVF Campaign is Ilitha Labantu’s prevention and response solidarity campaign to help raise awareness about the scourge of violence against women and children.

“As an organisation that advocates for the rights of women and children for over 34 years, Ilitha Labantu strongly believes that through meaningful collaboration we can eliminate the scourge.” Daphney Arosi of Equal Education said they joined the campaign because the December holidays were close and they needed to make people aware of the dangers their children face. “We know what happens in December – rape incidents increase. Young children are usually the most affected because they usually ask for things like sweets and men see an opportunity to take advantage of them.

“We thought going to the mall was a good idea because we saw a lot of people and raised awareness about the scourge of gender-based violence, especially in Khayelitsha. “I don’t know whether rape and sexual offences are at an all-time high because of the increased informal settlements or the overpopulation. “I know sexual assault happens throughout the year but we noted the spike during the holidays because the children are at home and many adults stay at home.”

Anti-GBV organisation Ilitha Labantu holds a motorcade in Harare which according to the crime stats takes the third place in sexual offences in the province. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers. Arosi told the Cape Argus that they had been dealing with schoolchildren who were victims. “Some children said they were molested, while some men buy young teenagers alcohol and then they force themselves on them. Many of them choose to tell teachers who sometimes blame the children for the rape. “This is the reason we asked to join Ilitha Labantu because the organisation is always at the forefront of the campaigns against GBV in our communities.”

She warned women to take care of themselves and not drink to the point where they pass out and aren’t aware of what is happening to them. “There will be more sugar daddies who will lure young females. “And also we want to send a strong message to families who negotiate with rapists and accept money from them. Adults in our culture would say that rape is an embarrassment to their family and they don’t consider the victims who are suffering.”