Motorist seeks answers over vandalised, stripped cars at the police pound in Bellville

Cape Town - After finding his vehicle had been stripped at the police’s impound yard, an angry motorists’ video documenting his ordeal has gone viral. Bertram Jooste went to the facility on November 9 and found his recovered car had been broken into and his radio stolen.

His bakkie was stolen and when it was found he received pictures of the condition of the car. “The person who recovered it sent me pictures. I asked him if the radio was still in it and he confirmed (it was). I got to the impound with all the information. The radio was stolen, all the stuff that the robbers didn’t take was stolen at the impound. “What do you do when that happens? That morning when I went to the impound and found the car without a radio, I had to open a case.

“When I asked why they didn’t lock the bakkie because they had the key, they said they don’t lock the cars because they don’t want thieves to break windows.” He explained in one of his videos, on TikTok, that the car was parked in front of a camera, which doesn’t work. “Most of the vehicle’s wheels have been stolen, most probably got there with wheels on. I can walk right through; the gate is open, there is no order there.

“We are living in South Africa and anything might happen to you because life is getting tough out there and your car might be stolen. It will be recovered and land here and the stuff that is left in the car has been (removed). “Someone needs to answer for this. You mean to tell me that they take the battery out or wheels but this place is supposed to be a place of safety? “It’s a police facility. This is unacceptable. It’s not right to have just one security officer for the entire place.”

Wheels of recovered vehicles have been stolen allegedly at the impound lot. Picture: Screenshot Bellville South Community Policing Forum chairperson David Cecil said this was an ongoing issue. “We are aware of it. When they look at crime stats, that yard contributes. It’s a national problem. However, our hands are tied, we know that our local SAPS is busy with it. “We had a conversation with our previous station commander and he said it was not a local issue but being handled by their national office.”