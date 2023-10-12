'Mountain of mayhem': Concern as criminals target tourists on Table Mountain, Signal Hill

Cape Town - Hikes on Cape Town’s famous trails are on the increase but so is crime as robbers make hay while the sun shines with an increase in robberies on Table Mountain. Tourists have been warned to take extra precautions when hiking or watching the sunset on Lion’s Head and Signal Hill after many muggings were reported to the authorities.

In the latest incident, tourists were robbed on the Camps Bay side of the mountain on Tuesday afternoon at about 3pm. Three rings, two cellphones and two watches were taken at knifepoint by two muggers. According to Take Back Our Mountains’ Tahir Osman, the spike in muggings has been noticeable since March. “Nick Frischke got killed in Hout Bay and his body was never found. Three ladies took a wrong turn and their friends stayed late on Signal Hill. They were robbed. Saudi Arabians were pick-pocketed – and it has been going on since March when we had 11 cases. It was quiet because there were arrests, but on August 12 incidents happened.

“Signal Hill and Lion’s Head are the hot spots. It’s really bad. Paragliders are spotting muggings as they happen.” Osman told the Cape Argus that the law enforcement agencies were there but the criminals knew their schedules. “SANParks should ensure safety for the visitors, they have security, SAPS and Law Enforcement officers. We understand the park is way understaffed, but we have been in talks with the new park manager. We need to find a solution to combat what is happening there.

“We patrol, and we take hikes, two and three as volunteers. We have someone who is living nearby, and he came up with a plan that we are still going to present to SANParks.” He added that the major problem was that the City evicts the homeless and they move to the mountains. Some culprits pretend to be ehailing-service drivers and rob people. “We also have opportunistic youngsters, and they commit crime in different ways, and there are different groups.

“It is alarming for the tourists and local residents who go to the mountain to spend time with their families. They are now robbing in the Camps Bay area; we have had two incidents. We noticed a group of females who go and have picnics and then end up pick-pocketing tourists on Signal Hill. “We don’t blame the German travel advisory for telling their people not to come to Cape Town. A lot of them were robbed, and there is the Frischke case.” Risk Intelligence Analyst André Colling Andre Colling said the Lion’s Head and Signal Hill crime surge has involved theft, theft from vehicles, and muggings.

“These have occurred at varying times with varying modus operandi. Often the perpetrator or perpetrators are armed and will threaten force by brandishing a weapon of some sorts. Most victims, unwilling to escalate, will surrender their items.” He started mapping out crimes in 2018 and posted the data on Google. “I am a mountain user and work in the travel risk industry, so the two combined to lead me to do this.”

According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, Cape Town Central police are concerned about the prevalence and increase of muggings in the vicinity of Lion’s Head and Signal Hill. “Operational plans have already been implemented to curb these crimes through an integrated approach involving Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers, SAPS and various law enforcement agencies, and our neighbourhood structures that conduct daily crime prevention operations in the affected areas. The police advised that tourists should not walk alone, and to ensure they are in groups of at least four people.