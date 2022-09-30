Mourning family of kidnapped and murdered Nyanga boy live in fear after menacing SMS

Cape Town - The distraught family of the kidnapped 8-year-old boy from Nyanga are living in fear after they identified the body which was discovered near Siqalo on Monday as that of their son. Lukhololwam Mkontwana was kidnapped on Friday by unknown men who later demanded a ransom of R100 000 from the mother, who paid just R1 000 of the money.

Story continues below Advertisement

The distressed family said one of the family members received a “threatening” SMS. While they couldn’t disclose the contents of the SMS, they said they now feared for their lives as it was now clear they were being targeted by people who knew their family. Lukhololwam’s granny, who asked not to be identified, said the family couldn’t identify the body at the scene and were further denied when they went to Salt River mortuary on Tuesday. She said the boy’s body bore no scars and it is suspected that he might have died from suffocation as his face was covered in Sellotape. His arms and feet were also tied up.

“These people know us and our fear is that they can do anything to our family as we are currently vulnerable. The mother of the child, Noxolo, is mostly devastated,” she said. The grandmother spoke fondly of Lukhololwam and said the Grade 2 learner, who aspired to be a doctor, was a clever, attentive and inquisitive child. She said Lukhololwam knew that he shouldn’t get into a car that he wasn’t familiar with, adding it was something his mother and grandparents had taught him. “How they killed him has left us with questions on what kind of grudge they had with the child, their parents, or even any family member. They have buried us alive,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lukhololwam’s father, Yongama Kilo, said his son’s death had not sunk in and he was struggling to come to terms with what had occurred. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Philippi police registered a murder case for further investigation after it was established that Lukhololwam had been kidnapped in Nyanga. Van Wyk said the investigation was ongoing as no suspects had been identified as yet.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nyanga police chairperson Dumanisani Qwebe called on parents to prioritise the safety of their children. “We condemn the kidnappings, whether it’s of women or children, as these incidents bring instability in families and leave them with unanswered questions,” Qwebe said. Lukhololwam will be buried in Engqushwa in the Eastern Cape. The date has yet to be confirmed.