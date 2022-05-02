Move to crack down on Cape motorists with no valid number plates

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate, under its Traffic Service Department, is tightening its operational services to hold motorists who forego using valid number plates accountable for causing disorder on the roads. Over the past few months, the department said it had noticed a steady increase in the number of motorists either not using their number plates or using dealer plates long after they had expired.

Story continues below Advertisment

Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said while the operation was not a new initiative and part of the department’s daily patrols, it was important to bring to light the cause and effect of not adhering to this specific rule of the road. “Motorists should display the standardised number plates; this is an important part of having your roadworthy vehicle on the road as it ultimately contributes to road and vehicle safety and a safer road environment. “Should a traffic official apprehend a motorist travelling without a number plate attached to their vehicle, they can be issued a notice or fined as applicable to all who transgress road and traffic regulations.

More on this Stop driving without number plates or face a R1000 fine, Cape motorists warned

Bezuidenhout said a driver was guilty of an offence if they did not display number plates on a vehicle used on a public road, or number plates not riveted to the vehicle if the vehicle was registered after 2009. “Motorists are also found guilty of an offence if they have an easily detachable number plate, intentionally displayed a number plate not pertaining to that specific vehicle, and those who display number plates with incorrect height or width of the letter in contrast to regulations,” Bezuidenhout said. Illegal number plates not recognised by traffic officials include those not SABS approved, and plates that appear to be rearranged or misrepresent the number of letters.

Story continues below Advertisment

Officials also look for motorists displaying previous number plates which belong to a different vehicle. The Cape Argus approached the City’s Traffic Services Department for comment regarding claims by motorists that it was not doing enough to assist those whose plates were cloned. The department did not respond by deadline. [email protected]