Move to scrap cycle ban Sea Point Promenade gets thumbs-up from pedallers

Cape Town - The move by the City to scrap a proposal to ban cyclists from the Sea Point Promenade and ultimately open it for all recreational activities has been welcomed. The City's decision follows public participation which saw 2 000 comments on proposals for the recreational use of the Promenade.

Urban Mobility mayoral member Rob Quintas said the majority of submissions did not agree with the proposal to ban cyclists and motorised devices from the Promenade. He said the proposal that the Promenade be reserved for the exclusive use of pedestrians was now off the table. “The outcome of this public participation process and the City’s recommendations on the way forward confirm that we are eager to collaborate with our residents and that we take their comments and proposals seriously,” he said. Further to this, the use of e-bikes and e-scooters is also permitted and subject to approval.

Up Cycles Bicycle Rental in Sea Point co-founder Jared Chaitowitz said although they were relieved that the Sea Point Promenade would remain a shared public space, it was unfortunate that valuable time and resources had been wasted on this issue. Chaitowitz said the City had far more pressing and important socio-economic issues to address. However, as Promenade community members, they were ultimately glad about the outcome. “We’re encouraged that there will be an education campaign about sharing the space safely. Together with improved signage, that will go a long way towards making the Promenade an even better shared public space than it already is.”

CEO of the Pedal Power Association Neil Robinson welcomed the City’s decision as a forward-thinking contemporary city where all can share public spaces safely and responsibly. Community Services and Health mayoral member Patricia Van der Ross said given the increase in the number of visitors to the Promenade, and an increase in bicycles and motorised vehicles, the department would consider awareness campaigns to inform and educate all users about the rules of shared spaces. [email protected]