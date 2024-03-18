Cape Town - Muizenberg residents were left shocked after discovering a young woman’s half-naked body at the weekend. The unknown female’s tights were drawn to her knees, leaving her private parts exposed, and she had blood on her face.

She was found on Saturday morning in Xakabantu, an informal settlement in Muizenberg. Residents posted about the incident on Facebook, to alert anyone who may have a family member missing. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Muizenberg police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown female was discovered in the Xakabantu informal settlement on Saturday morning.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim partially undressed and with blood on her face. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested.” Community activist Mymoena Scholtz said she was concerned about the increase in murders in Xakabantu.

“It seems life has no value. Another woman murdered and the sad reality is we cannot walk freely in our own country. We have to look over our shoulders all the time. We are not sure if we will reach home safely, that is how bad our area has become. “My advice to women is that crime is out of control in our areas. “We need to stay within our homes after hours and ensure that our loved ones are secure as we are not even safe within our homes.