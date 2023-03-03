Muizenberg surf store burgled, perpetrators escape with a haul of wetsuits, flip-flops

Cape Town - Police are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits who broke into a surf shop in Muizenberg in the morning and made away with surfing apparel. An alert that went out from social media groups in the early hours of the morning from witness accounts, which said two males wearing white T-shirts with light brown tracksuit pants were seen escaping in a white Toyota Corolla with registration number CAA 441613 or CA 445613.

These two men were seen driving in the direction of either the M5 or Baden Powell Drive. One of the employees of Surfstore Africa, who asked not to be named, said the owner was devastated and not in a condition to speak. She said the store was, however, operating. The employee said this was the first incident to have occurred since 2019 after the new owner took over. She said the culprits took 15 wetsuits and numerous pairs of flip-flops.

The employee said that when they arrived in the morning they were greeted by a huge hole in the front glass sliding door. “When we arrived in the morning, the front door was broken with something … that had left a huge hole which they used to access the store. At the moment everyone is telling us different stories, and we’re not sure what the facts are.” Neither the police nor the owner know what the perpetrators used to break the glass door. “All I know is that when we arrived in the morning, probably thirty minutes after the incident, we found the store in a chaotic state. The cash register was thrown on the floor with other items, with the wetsuits gone,” she said. The employee couldn’t confirm the total value of the stolen items.