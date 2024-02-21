Municipality explores installation of Skytram overlooking Franschhoek Valley

A skytram overlooking the Franschhoek Valley and Table Bay in the distance may be in the pipeline for the Winelands town, as the municipality encouraged residents get involved in the public participation process. The Stellenbosch Municipality said private developers were conducting basic and environmental impact assessments on the 1 179.10m cableway that would operate from Haute Cabrière, off the lower part of the Olifantshoek Pass, to Middagkrans Peak on the mountain, and inside the Mont Rochelle Nature Reserve.

No approvals for the project have been granted just yet, municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said. “The project is currently in a public participation phase, and the municipality encourages all interested stakeholders to actively participate in this process by expressing their opinions, whether in support or opposition to the proposed project,” said Grobbelaar. The elevation from the lower station to the upper station would be about 643m, with the cableway consisting of two cable cars each designed for 80 persons.

Proposed Franschhoek Skytram design. Picture: Screenshot It is projected that foot traffic would range from 120 people per day during off-peak season in July, and up to 3 000 visitors per day during peak season. Around 550 persons were also expected to be on the summit at any given moment during peak conditions. Franschhoek resident Barry Phillips said the Groendal community of predominantly black and coloured residents had not yet been informed about the plans.

“The people of Groendal had not been properly consulted to express a view on it, although I can say personally I am opposed to it,” he said. Residents can provide feedback on the proposed developments from February 5 until March 20. The Skytram design based on the pre-application basic assessment report. Picture: Screenshot Phillips said the Franschhoek economy would not benefit despite the socio-economic impact assessment stating otherwise.