Mural unveiled to mark 365 days to the start of the Netball World Cup

Cape Town - In marking a year before the kick-off of next year’s Netball World Cup, the City on Wednesday unveiled the first of a series of murals in Langa. Adorning the walls of the Langa Indoor Sports Centre, the 33m by 9m mural was the brainchild of local artist Skumbuzo Salman, who was supported by emerging artist Ayabonga Ntshongwana. It was the first of several paintings the City plans to commission.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said much preparation had gone into planning for the Netball World Cup since the city was announced as the host in July. “We are excited that we are moving closer to the start of this prestigious event, with just one year to go,” he said. Hill-Lewis said the City’s Recreation and Parks Department spent over R6 million in the last financial year to upgrade Netball facilities in Scottsdene, Ravensmead, Delft, Gugulethu, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Strandfontein, Sarepta and Mitchell’s Plain, with R2 million set aside this financial year for the upgrading of netball facilities.

He said the City would also be rolling out several Netball activities leading up to the World Cup to raise awareness. Langa Netball team versus City of Cape Town playing a match at the Langa sport complex at the launch of the first in a series of Netball World Cup legacy projects. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Langa Netball team vs City of Cape Town playing a match at the Langa sport complex, this was during the commemoration of the unveiling the first in a series of Netball World Cup legacy projects. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Langa Netball team vs City of Cape Town playing a match at the Langa sport complex, this was during the commemoration of the unveiling the first in a series of Netball World Cup legacy projects. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Langa Netball team vs City of Cape Town playing a match at the Langa sport complex, this was during the commemoration of the unveiling the first in a series of Netball World Cup legacy projects. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said over the past two years, the department had been rolling out support across the province to ensure world-class facilities were ready. She said this support included R10 million to upgrade existing facilities and build new facilities, while R210000 was committed through the major events unit to support netball events that took place in the province in the past year.

She said R5 million was also set aside for dedicated fan parks and viewing centres and another R5 million for operational support. Former national team Spar Proteas captain Zanele Mdodana said what was significant about the tournament was the legacy it would leave. “I think it’s important to not only talk about it, but we need to see the action and the real implementation. Some facilities are being upgraded, but we need to see those facilities being utilised by our children and proper coaching being invested in our kids so that we can get young players coming through the system and ultimately getting a chance to represent South Africa,” she said.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture in Parliament, Beauty Dlulane, said this came at the right time when the nation was still excited about the Banyana Banyana Women’s Afcon triumph. HOW EXCITING 🤩 unveiling this beautiful mural one of several at the Langa Sports Complex today as we prepare for ONE Year to GO to the 2023 @NetballWorldCup 🥳🎇#NWC2023 | #NetballFamily | @CityofCT | @WorldNetball_ pic.twitter.com/nIUXq50Kml — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 27, 2022 [email protected] Cape Argus