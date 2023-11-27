Murals for Gaza will continue in Bo-Kaap despite of pushback by City cops

Cape Town - A community solidarity campaign in support of Palestinians through murals in Bo-Kaap was met with pushback over the weekend by a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer. The officer had responded to a complaint about the artwork featuring the Palestinian flag, with the text “Free Palestine”, that had been painted on the walls of several homes, including one in Wale Street.

“Murals for Gaza” has seen several homes in the Bo-Kaap displaying graffiti to express community support amid an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assault on Gaza and the West Bank that has resulted in over 14 000 deaths. Mohammad Obeidullah Gierdien, who started the initiative, said the confrontation took place at about 10am on Saturday and lasted about 30 minutes. “He (the officer) said we should stop what we were doing. We had to stop because he was obviously lecturing us on a by-law that we weren’t aware of. He also mentioned that graffiti falls under gangsterism and that we needed consent. But I proved to him that I had written consent.

“I then also called the resident to come outside and verify with the officer. They came out and the officer said if your rates aren’t paid up in full then you won’t be able to do it. “The homeowner just told the officer ‘how do you know that my rates are not paid in full, they actually are paid in full and they are paid in advance. So how would you know that?’” he said. “For me, I feel it’s ironic because the IDF uses the law to oppress the Palestinians and I feel like the DA is using the law to censor us who are acting on the Palestinians’ behalf,” said Gierdien. He said that in spite of the presence of law enforcement, he spoke to the captain of law enforcement in the Bo-Kaap who gave them the go-ahead to continue.

“He was very nice, he cleared it all up and said, ‘don’t worry, you can continue what you’re doing. It’s not a problem’,” said Gierdien. Gierdien said there were currently 10 artists on board, assisting with the project for murals of varying sizes. A massive work will take place in December titled “The Angels of Gaza” covering around 10 flats overlooking town, “in remembrance of the thousands of children who were brutally murdered by the IDF”.

His mother, Ayesha Gierdien, said they were not aware of any complaints and none were made to them. They had only received an overwhelming response of interest and support. “This genocide will not go unrecorded, this will not happen. Even if we have to do it on the walls in our cities, it will be recorded.” In a statement released on Sunday, Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “Yesterday, claims circulated on social media regarding an alleged incident involving law enforcement and a street artist in Bo-Kaap. Upon investigation it was found that a graffiti complaint was submitted to law enforcement.”