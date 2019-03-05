A warrant of arrest for murder accused Reghard Groenewald, was withdrawn after he made an appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, and produced a medical certificate for his absence.

The arrest was was issued on Monday, but it would have only taken effect if he failed to show up in court again today. Groenewald is on trial for the murder of Eversdal accountancy tutor Hillary van Rooyen.





Van Rooyen, 52, was found dead at her home on May 9, 2017. There were no signs of a break-in. An iPhone 6 valued at R10000, a set of keys and a remote control to the property were taken.





Groenewald explained that he was not in court on Monday because he had to go to the doctor, and subsequently produced a medical certificate for this.





In response, the State has already started indicating that they want to do an inquiry on the accused's bail conditions because he has changed his place of residence and failed to inform the investigating officer of this. Groenewald is facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, but has pleaded not guilty.