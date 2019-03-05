Cape Town - A warrant of arrest for murder accused Reghard Groenewald, was withdrawn after he made an appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, and produced a medical certificate for his absence.
The arrest was was issued on Monday, but it would have only taken effect if he failed to show up in court again today. Groenewald is on trial for the murder of Eversdal accountancy tutor Hillary van Rooyen.
Van Rooyen, 52, was found dead at her home on May 9, 2017. There were no signs of a break-in. An iPhone 6 valued at R10000, a set of keys and a remote control to the property were taken.
Groenewald explained that he was not in court on Monday because he had to go to the doctor, and subsequently produced a medical certificate for this.
In response, the State has already started indicating that they want to do an inquiry on the accused's bail conditions because he has changed his place of residence and failed to inform the investigating officer of this.
Groenewald is facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, but has pleaded not guilty.
The accused was identified on CCTV footage by Van Rooyen’s son, Luke van Rooyen, who was a friend of his. The footage showed a young man dressed in a hoodie and sunglasses entering the property just after 11am and leaving 40 minutes later.
In his plea explanation, he told the court he had been invited by the deceased to say goodbye to her before he left for a trip to China to teach English.
Detailing events that led to the murder, Groenewald alleges he was defending himself from being sexually violated by the deceased.
“She pressed her bosom in my back, I became uncomfortable. She grabbed me in a passionate embrace. I pushed her forcibly and she fell back on her knees and threatened to tell everyone that I assaulted her and wanted to have sex with her,” he said.
Groenewald said he hit her twice on the head with a vase to get her away from him and then fled.