Musicians who had been stranded in Turkey back in SA

Cape Town - Twenty-nine artists and musicians who had been stranded in Turkey returned to South Africa at the weekend, in a trip co-ordinated by the government and Turkish authorities. Sports, Arts and Culture department spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said: “The flight was arranged by the Turkish government to airlift its nationals stranded in South Africa and neighbouring countries. The 29 artists were part of the 93 South Africans granted approvals to board the flight to South Africa.” She said they were taken to a government facility for quarantine. International Relations and Co-operation department minister Naledi Pandor said her department had facilitated the repatriation of 5239 South Africans stranded overseas. Pandor said hundreds more had returned through the land borders.

“This means more South Africans have now been repatriated than the initial 3637 who had requested repatriation. We implemented this process to assist our nationals who were in distress. They included those stranded at airports, students who were asked to evacuate their places of residence as many countries were implementing their lockdowns, the elderly and those who needed medical attention,” Pandor said.

She said with time “we began to receive requests from other categories of South Africans who had either lost their jobs due to companies and schools being affected by the lockdowns, and/or simply ran out of money to continue to sustain themselves abroad”.

She said the repatriation process was not easy, given the various restrictions implemented by countries across the world.

“The process involved a lot of negotiations with multiple stakeholders, which explains why we couldn’t repatriate some as speedily as we wished.

“In the coming days and weeks, we are going to continue bringing our nationals home. This will include from the US, Russia, Vietnam, India, Qatar and the UK,” Pandor said.

The department said 31 South Africans returned home from Gabon on Saturday, 11 from Mali on Sunday, five from Tanzania, and 208 from Qatar.

The department said the same flight would also evacuate 367 foreign nationals from Johannesburg.

