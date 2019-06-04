Khayelitsha and Mitchell’s Plain are not getting the bus service from MyCiti bus service. This was caused by contractual problems. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The outcome of negotiations between the City of Cape Town and the lawyers of the N2 Express joint venture (JV) operating company for MyCiTi bus services were unclear by late Monday and it seems the suspension of the bus service between the CBD, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha is set to continue. The N2 Express JV is between Golden Arrow Bus Services and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain Route Six taxi associations.

Codeta spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane said their lawyer Barnabas Xulu and the city representatives met the whole day, and were still struggling to come to a conclusion.

ANC Dullah Omar regional secretary Vuyiso Tyhalisisu called on the City to urgently resolve the MyCiTi N2 Express Service crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of commuters on the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain route.

Tyhalisisu said the ANC in the region are appalled at the gross lack of oversight from the City in planning ahead and ensuring the continuity of the MyCiTi N2 Express Service.

“The previous N2 Express contract lapsed on May 31 without a new agreement being in place, commuters being informed of the issue or any contingency plan put in place by the City.”

“Thousands of commuters woke to make their way to work only to find that their means of transportation is no longer available.”

