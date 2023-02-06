Mystery surrounds death of young football star Oshwin Andries after stabbing

Cape Town - Promising young football player Oshwin Andries, 19, died in hospital on Saturday, a week after he was stabbed in circumstances which remain a mystery. According to reports, Andries was stabbed after Stellenbosch FC’s 3-2 victory against Cape Town City in Paarl, where he had played in his usual position as a defender.

This season Andries became the club’s youngest scorer who had recently participated in and captained the South African national under-20 team for the Afcon Cosafa Under-20 qualifiers. On Saturday night, Stellenbosch FC released a statement on the club’s website, announcing the news of Andries’s passing. “It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch FC has learnt of the untimely passing of promising young defender Oshwin Andries.

“The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement,” the statement read. According to police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana, Andries passed away after his family had taken him to hospital. “He was treated for a stab wound and released and then his family took him to hospital again … where he passed on. Circumstances around his stabbing are still under investigation. No arrest has been made as yet,” said Sukwana.

MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said: “Oshwin’s death is a devastating loss to sport in the province. He was a beacon of hope to other young players, as he chose to follow his football dreams as a means to future success. “He had a bright football career ahead of him and I am saddened that his journey was cut short by a senseless act of violence. “Our condolences go out to Oshwin’s family, friends, football club and athletes.”