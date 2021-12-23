N1 horror crash between Beaufort West, Leeu Gamka leaves six people dead

Cape Town - Another N1 horror crash has claimed six lives, after two vehicles collided on the highway on Thursday morning. The crash between a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle occurred shortly before 1am, between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka, department of transport and public works spokesperson Jandre Bakker said. He added the drivers died.

This accident comes three days after eight people died when a light motor vehicle and a taxi collided on the N1, 30km from Beaufort West. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Road Traffic Management Cooperation chief executive Advocate Makhosini Msibi on Wednesday announced the Western Cape as the second province with an increase in road fatalities, when they released the 2021 preliminary festive season road statistics. Mbalula said the Western Cape recorded an increase of 49.3% to 106 fatalities from 71 over the same period in 2020.