Nafiz Modack also charged for plot to kill Charl Kinnear and his family

Cape Town – Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has now been charged with the conspiracy to commit murder and with attempted murder following the foiled attack on Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear and his family back in 2019.

It was revealed in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Tuesday where Modack appeared in two separate cases.

In one case, Modack appeared for the murder of Kinnear, and the attack on his family.

Modack, and two other accused, Janick Adonis and Amaal Jantjies, are being charged for unlawfully and intentionally attempting to kill Charl, his wife Nicolette, children Carlisle and Casleigh, sergeant Grant David Oakes and sergeant Mfuneko Sizani by approaching their house to throw a hand grenade at them.

Oakes and Sizani are believed to be the officers who were guarding the Kinnears at the time of the incident.

He also appeared together with an Anti-Gang Unit officer Ashley Tabisher who is facing charges of corruption. That matter is related to an ongoing case happening at the Parow regional court where Jantjies is applying for bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Modack also appeared on different counts which included the conspiracy to commit murder on five occasions, attempted murder, conspiring to acquire an explosive and conspiring to have explosives in their possession or under their control.

Ntabazalila said both cases have been postponed to Monday next week.

Nicolette first spoke out about the danger her family was in back in January 2020 with the Cape Argus after police protection at their home had been withdrawn.

At the time, she said her worst fears were confirmed on November 23, 2019, when police guarding their house apprehended a suspect in possession of a hand grenade in front of their house.

“A week before the attack, the existence of the hit list came to light and we were immediately placed under 24-hour police guard. You don’t sleep and the slightest noise awakens you.

“On November 23, we heard voices and immediately both my husband and I got up. The phone rang and it was the operational room saying they’ve caught someone outside with a grenade,” she said.

Last year, police arrested Zane Killian in Gauteng for his involvement in the murder of Kinnear, 52, who was shot and killed in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on Friday, September 18.

It was alleged to have been a hit, and that Killian was believed to have traced Kinnear through his phone.

Killian, from Springs, owns a tracking and investigation company. The former rugby player was arrested in Gauteng on September 23.

