Nafiz Modack star witness 'Mr A' cross-examined

Cape Town - Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, claims slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear was killed as he planned to “come clean” and out his police colleagues. The shocking claim was made in the Western Cape High Court yesterday, as the defence lawyer for the man accused of orchestrating various hits returned to the dock with his co-accused in the ongoing underworld trial.

The testimony by the self-confessed hitman claimed he was contracted to carry out attempted hits on alleged rivals which also included Nico Heerschap, top lawyer William Booth and André Naude. Defence advocate Bash Sibda blasted the state witness known only as “Mr A”, saying he was nothing but a pawn being used to nail Modack. Speaking on behalf of Modack, Sibda said his client became a target of high-ranking police officials including former Major-General Jeremy Vearey and former AGU boss Andre Lincoln as well as Kinnear.

He he faced opposition from controversial businessman Mark Lifmaan and alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, as he took over the security at various nightclubs between the Cape Town CBD and Camps Bay, and allegedly curtailed drug sale. Sibda further explained that during 2017 the clubs then came under attack by the numbers gang, who fired randomly at patrons in a bid to create instability on the nightclub scene. Sibda said it was no coincidence that Kinnear was killed just days after his protection was removed. “Kinnear wanted to come clean and report the improper conduct of himself and other police officials. We have witnesses,” Sibda said.