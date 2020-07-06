Naked eviction: Plato says footage shows Qolani was not bathing as claimed

Cape Town - Independent investigators Fairbridges Attorneys have begun their probe into the circumstances surrounding an Empolweni anti-land invasion operation.

This comes after the controversial eviction of a naked man, Bulelani Qolani, from his shack in Khayelitsha last week. City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato last week requested an independent investigation "to ensure the findings are above reproach, given the public interest in the matter".

Last Thursday, Plato said that after having watched the video of law enforcement officers the treatment to which Qolani was subjected was shameful and he said that was why they “immediately suspended” four officers while the matter was investigated without delay.





However, Plato now states that according to footage from officials which he had seen, it painted a different story and said the officers had seen the man clothed at another shack before finding him next in the structure.





"All video and photographic evidence has been handed over to investigators, who will further conduct their own interviews regarding the incident between Law Enforcement officials and Mr Bulelani Qolani.





"Video footage filmed by law enforcement officials contains new perspectives not visible in the public viral video.





"This includes footage showing Mr Qolani clothed and standing outside during the operation to remove five illegal structures on Wednesday, 1 July 2020. Mr Qolani looks directly into the camera, as Law Enforcement officials are heard dismantling illegal structures. This indicates Mr Qolani was not bathing as claimed," according to Plato.





"Footage further shows Mr Qolani walking out of a structure unclothed. He does this without prompting, and without any Law Enforcement official near him."





"Mr Qolani then proceeds to pace up and down outside the structure naked, apparently as a taunt, fully exposing himself to onlookers. This occurred prior to the incident with Law Enforcement officials."





According to Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith who briefed a virtual sitting of the National Assembly’s Cooperative Governance portfolio committee.





"There is a video taken by a Law Enforcement official, precisely so we could have evidence in the case of allegations. And Mr Qolani is visible, clothed, standing outside during the operation to remove five illegal structures. The City really does not tolerate the loss of dignity that occurred. However, footage shows Mr Qolani comes out of the structure naked without any Law Enforcement official near him. He does it independently, holding a piece of paper in his hand."





In terms of a Western Cape High Court order, the City of Cape Town is permitted to remove any new illegally erected structures on the land in question.





This is besides 49 structures which the court allowed to remain on the land in Empolweni temporarily until the matter is heard in full. Mr Qolani’s name is not on the court’s list of permitted structures.





"No eviction has been conducted on this site, only anti-land invasion operations. Mr Qolani could not possibly have been living there as he claims, given that Law Enforcement has been conducting near daily anti-land invasion operations at the site," said Mayco Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi.



