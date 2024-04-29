National Coloured Congress finally launches its manifesto dubbed the blueprint for a brighter future

Cape Town - Exactly a month before the general elections that could yet prove consequential, the National Coloured Congress (NCC) has launched its manifesto. Speaking at the Royal Ras Centre in Athlone on Saturday, leader Fadiel Adams said that his party’s manifesto was not merely a list of promises, but a blueprint for transformation and a road map to a brighter future.

The NCC included 13 policies in their manifesto, including race, education, health, energy efficiency, unemployment and youth empowerment and the right to work for a living wage. “It is a declaration of our unwavering resolve to tackle the pressing issues facing our communities, from economic inequality to social injustice, from educational disparities to healthcare access. “However, beyond politics and programmes, our manifesto is a testament to the power of hope and the power of belief in a better future. It is a call to action for every citizen, regardless of race, creed or background, to join hands and work towards a common purpose,” he said.

With the DA holding political power with overwhelming support of the descendants of the indigenous people in the Western Cape, Adams said they would no longer accept this state of affairs. “The apartheid government, in the pursuit of its white supremacist ideology, further displaced people through the Group Areas Act, tantamount to forced internal migration. “Today, the DA in the Western Cape continues to favour mostly middle-class and wealthy suburbs and ignores the developmental needs of the Cape Flats and townships.