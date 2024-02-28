NCC urges testing of all products containing peanuts

Cape Town - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on all manufacturers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products and products containing peanuts to immediately have these tested, following the recall of several products from shelves showing high levels of aflatoxin. The testing was to ensure the products contained acceptable levels of aflatoxin, as per regulations of the Foodstuff, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act.

Products included in the scope of testing were not limited to chocolates, sweets, cookies, ice cream and peanut butter spreads, the NCC said. NCC spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, said: “A manufacturer, a producer or the supplier or retailer of peanut butter-based products and products containing nuts must go and test their products and give us their results of their aflatoxin level within 14 days.” Consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin could lead to health complications such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among others.

Last week, the NCC sent an email to a number of suppliers, however, this was largely focused on manufacturers of peanut butter. Since Woolworths recently recalled its peanut butter-based ice cream due to high levels of aflatoxin, the NCC extended the scope to include other products containing peanuts. “We are not saying there’s something wrong but we’re saying by the looks of it, there might be a problem.

“We want suppliers to say ‘we are confident’, not only on media or social media but ‘here is our proof that our products are safe for consumption’. “Then you can say to South Africans based on our assessment, we have received from X number of suppliers, four of five failed and this is what we’re doing about it. We just want to bring that confidence to peanut butter lovers.” Ntaba said this did not mean all products would have to be removed from shelves.

“We are saying to them, while you are testing and you discover that there is an issue, immediately remove the affected products then inform us.” Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, expressed concern over the high rate of recalls. On February 9, the NCC urged consumers to stop consuming and return to stores for a full refund, with or without proof of purchase, the following products: Dischem’s Lifestyle 400 and 800 grams Smooth and Crunchy peanut butter; Wazoogles Superfoods peanut butter all sizes; Pick n Pay’s No Name 1kg smooth and Eden All Natural.

Woolworths said as precautionary measures, it had assessed all secondary products that contained peanut butter, such as biscuits, sauces, pretzels, energy bars and ice cream. Meanwhile, some who were regular consumers of peanut butter said they were unaware of peanut butter products being recalled. Joslyn Staal from Silvertown, Athlone said: “It’s the first time (I’m hearing about this). I think it would be good if they can put it out there so people can know. Obviously, the suppliers are scared because of moneymaking, for business, but if it’s causing health issues then I would say people should be made more aware.”

Another consumer, Riyaaz Hajwanie from Rylands, said: “I would want proof to show me that the peanuts are infected or something. I love peanuts, so I would like proof that there’s an issue or illness happening with the peanuts industry.” Hajwanie said it was also his first time hearing about it. “It’s shocking to me because I love peanuts. I usually buy a bag of peanuts or a jar.”