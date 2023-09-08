Nearly 30 Rhodes High learners suspended following last month’s violent celebrations

Cape Town - Twenty-six learners at Rhodes High School were suspended after a group of Grade 12s disrupted schooling and caused extensive damage to the school premises last month as matric end-of-year celebrations get under way. The large group of masked learners caused damage to property while reportedly attempting to “break into” classrooms on August 25, prompting an immediate investigation by the school and police.

Police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the school in Montreal Avenue, Mowbray, following reports of unrest caused by the learners. Police detained seven learners. At the time, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the group of learners allegedly threw flour bombs, eggs and bricks. Several window panes were broken and doors damaged. Fire extinguishers were also set off.

The school initiated its emergency procedures and police, the fire department and EMS were activated. Hammond said the school’s investigation was still ongoing and hearings would take place over the next week or so. “The learners are presently allowed to write their exams under supervision,” Hammond said.