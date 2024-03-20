Nearly 50 000 grade 1 and 8 school applications received for next year

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has already received over 45 950 grade 1 and 8 admission applications for the 2025 school year.
Applications opened on March 11, with the WCED appealing to parents and guardians to apply on time, before April 12.
“We thank the parents who have applied so far for being ready and timely with their applications for admission and encourage parents who have not yet applied to do so before the on-time admissions window closes on April 12,” Education MEC David Maynier, said.
Officials remained available to assist parents having technical queries.
“We remind parents who would like in-person assistance with their applications to visit one of over 120 pop up sites that we have made available,” Maynier said.
The department advised those applying to keep the copies of their documentation, as they would need to submit hard copies later this year to the final school a learner was accepted to.
The following certified documents are required for all applications:
- Last official school report card.
- Proof of identity.
- Identity document, birth certificate, or passport of the learner.
- In the case the learner is of foreign nationality: a passport, study permit, or proof of application for a study permit, or copy of the parents’ asylum seeker or refugee permit.
- A police affidavit if the documents are not available.
- The learner’s immunisation card (Road to Health Chart). This only applies to primary school learners.
- Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, or an affidavit confirming residence).
Copies of documents can be certified at any police station or post office.