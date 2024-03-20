Nearly 50 000 grade 1 and 8 school applications received for next year

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has already received over 45 950 grade 1 and 8 admission applications for the 2025 school year. Applications opened on March 11, with the WCED appealing to parents and guardians to apply on time, before April 12.

“We thank the parents who have applied so far for being ready and timely with their applications for admission and encourage parents who have not yet applied to do so before the on-time admissions window closes on April 12,” Education MEC David Maynier, said. Officials remained available to assist parents having technical queries. “We remind parents who would like in-person assistance with their applications to visit one of over 120 pop up sites that we have made available,” Maynier said.