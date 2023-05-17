Negotiations are under way between CPUT SRC leaders and management

Cape Town - Tensions at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and neighbouring University of Western Cape (UWC) have died down after a week of violent student protests triggered by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and accommodation issues. According to CPUT’s spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, the commotion quietened down after students returned to their provinces. The evacuation resumed on Friday and continued till Monday, taking about 70 hours for staff to see things through.

“The decision to send students away was based on trying to manage the situation of violence and to keep students safe, and we are pleased to say the plan worked with the last group of students who left on Monday.” There are no classes scheduled for this week at CPUT. There have been discussions between student leadership and CPUT management for the past two days and they will be returning for a second round of talks. “The leadership in our teaching and learning sphere are scenario planning and trouble shooting a range of offerings for concluding term one. Ultimately this solution needs to be one that is in the best interests of staff and students while delivering the best outcome on our academic project.

“We will communicate the plan of action to our CPUT community as soon as it’s been through the necessary institutional approval structures,” Kansley said. UWC spokesperson Grasant Abarder said the university was not involved in the protest at CPUT. The protest that was held at their varsity, corresponding with the one at CPUT, was for safety issues and dissatisfaction about NSFAS. “UWC is in no way involved in the protests at CPUT. We cannot comment on another university. There were protests at UWC about safety issues, and there was unhappiness about NSFAS issues as well.