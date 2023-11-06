Neighbourhood Watch member mowed down by ‘drunk’ driver

Cape Town - Tears flowed as a Bonteheuwel family spoke about the horrific accident which left a neighbourhood member dead and four others wounded. Sabrina Martin was standing in front of a shop a few metres away from her Ivory Street home on Saturday night.

Her son Craig Muller, 29, said he heard a loud bang and when he went to investigate he made the grim discovery. Four others were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. “She was underneath the car and the driver still wanted to drive off.

“I took out the keys and then went to feel my mom’s pulse but I couldn’t feel anything. “I called my friends and told them what happened and they called the police.” The devastated man said he last spoke to his mom just moments before the accident.

“I came from my friends and when I was driving into the yard, my car got stuck and she came over to me but by that time I was already in. “I greeted her and said goodnight because when she sits there, she comes late. They would normally sit by the shop or move around to street corners. “I went inside and I was peeling the potatoes when I heard a loud bang and ran outside.

“I knew she was there but when I saw there was no one standing by the shop I ran to the bakkie and that is when I found her,” her son recalled. Sabrina Martin was killed after a car crashed into them as they were standing outside a shop during their neighbourhood watch patrol on Saturday. Photographer: Leon Knipe Muller said he didn’t like that his mother was always out at night. “She was passionate about keeping the neighbourhood safe. She didn’t like the burglaries in the area, there was a break-in here at home and the neighbours also experienced it.

“There wasn’t any neighbourhood structure then and then they formed it, I always told her not to be part of the neighbourhood watch. “She would come from work and then go even for an hour but sometimes she would stay up all night guarding the community. “I didn’t approve of it because of the danger but she was killed by a drunk driver.”

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said Martin served her community with absolute honour and dedication. “Her loss will be deeply felt by all that interacted with this amazing community worker. This is indeed a very sad time for all of us.” Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindorst visited the family of Sabrina Martin a neighbourhood watch who died last night when Five neighbourhood watch members were knocked by a speeding car driven by an alleged drunk driver in Bonteheuwel.Photographer Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers. Meanwhile Bishop Lavis Community policing forum chairperson Graham Lindorst condemned the killing.

“We understand the guy who was driving was allegedly drunk. Our condolences go out to the family. We told the family that we will assist in whichever way we can and we will not let her memory die down. “She died while preparing for a good cause (a campaign for women) which we will support on November 18.” The CPF will arrange the memorial service for later this week.