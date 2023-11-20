Neighbourhood watch members get awarded by the City

Cape Town - Neighbourhood Watch volunteers, who often risk their lives to keep their communities safe were commended at the City of Cape Town’s Neighbourhood Watch Awards recently. George Kruger of the Victoria Park Neighbourhood Watch (NW) was named Neighbourhood Watch Member of the Year at the annual Neighbourhood Watch Awards held recently.

Kruger’s dedication to his community was evident in his nominations, which highlighted his involvement in a wide range of activities, from coordinating youth programs to animal rescues and assisting with flood and fire responses. “George Kruger is an exemplary Neighbourhood Watch member who goes above and beyond his primary role of crime prevention patrols,” said Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith. Elsabe Peterson of Extreme NW was awarded the ‘Inspiration of the Year’ award for her tireless efforts to improve the safety of her community. Peterson has been instrumental in ensuring safe passage for emergency medical services and school children, assisting fire victims, and facilitating a feeding scheme.

“Elsabe Peterson is a true embodiment of the spirit of Neighbourhood Watch,” said Alderman Smith. ”Her dedication to making her community a better place is an inspiration to us all.“ In addition to Kruger and Peterson, the following individuals and teams were also recognized at the awards ceremony: