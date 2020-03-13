Neuroscience research centre opens at Groote Schuur Hospital

Cape Town - UCT and the provincial health department launched the first neuroscience centre at Groote Schuur hospital’s renovated J-block building recently. The centre would serve as an interdisciplinary research and clinical space to study and treat mental and neurological disorders in South Africa. UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: “This is a dream come true. “UCT’s Neuroscience Institute brings various fields of basic research in brain disease and disorders together with clinical practice under one roof.” Phakeng said it would be done by connecting psychology, genetics, neurosurgery and everything in between, and the Neuroscience Institute would provide African solutions to local and global problems.

“Through building infrastructure and investing in people, the Institute is growing a community of excellence in neuroscience research and practice.”

The refurbishment and expansion of the clinical Neuroscience Institute (J Block) comprised a raked lecture theatre, the addition of a third floor, new canteen area, as well as a link-way connecting the J Block to the new main building.

Phakeng said the purpose-built facility co-locates the clinical neuro-disciplines together with scientists and scholars in order to integrate and improve patient care, research, teaching, training and advocacy.

“It comprises a research component, the Neuroscience Institute, together with a patient care facility, the Neuroscience Clinical Unit.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the brain was the final frontier in the understanding of the human body, the most challenging aspect of human physiology to understand and treat.

Mbombo said finding ways to treat brain injury, prevent diseases which affect the brain and nervous system, and limit mental deterioration and disorders were some of modern medicine’s most pressing challenges.

She said the Institute would pioneer a translational research approach, aiming to connect experts in clinics and laboratories for real-world impact.

A R125 million fund-raising campaign to refurbish and outfit the centre was led by Neuroscience Institute director, Professor Graham Fieggen for the past years. This was made possible through hard work and support from Groote Schuur Hospital chief executive, Dr Bhavna Patel, former UCT vice-chancellor Dr Max Price, the health department, UCT alumni and philanthropic foundations.

