New bill aims to streamline foster children getting grants

Cape Town - The Social Assessment Amendment Bill, which will assist foster children in getting grants more quickly from the government, has been passed in the National Assembly. The Centre for Child Law (CCL) and the Children’s Institute (CI) are in support of this bill. It will provide a legal solution to ensure relatives caring for orphaned children can apply directly to Sassa for the child’s grant. Children’s Institute spokesperson Paula Proudlock said: “The department seemed to believe that if it added more social workers and made a few changes to how it managed foster-care cases, it could reach all orphans in need with a foster care grant. However, over the years, evidence showed that this approach was not working.” The organisations are calling for more support for the proposal of a Child Support Grant (CSG) “top-up” for relatives caring for orphaned children, instead of foster-child grants. This is also because of the increase in the number of children in the foster-care system.

“The caregiver does not first need a social worker report and a court order, as is the case with a foster child grant. Applying for a CSG at Sassa is quick and easy, with an average waiting time of one month,” said Proudlock.

“Applying to a social worker to assist you with a foster-care application to the Children’s Court will take one year if you are lucky.”

