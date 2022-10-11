New book documenting Cape Malay traditions launched

Cape Town - Bo-Kaap resident Whafieka Martin has launched her first book, to preserve the rich culture and traditions of the Cape Malay community. The official launch was held at the Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub on Saturday, with family, friends and supporters in attendance.

Martin, also known as “Bo-Kaap Girl”, is a copy editor, researcher and certified legal translator of the high court. She holds a BA in theology, specialising in Arabic and Islamic jurisprudence. The venue for the launch had proved fitting as it proudly displayed an array of Cape Malay cultural attire and traditions in the museum section of the building, aspects Martin expounds in the book. Martin said the book was a collection of memories of a little girl growing up in a typical Bo-Kaap home.

“It was such an emotional journey for me to start with the research (for) this book. “The book itself not only highlights the memories but the memories are supported by the origins of the traditions and the origins of the words and the lexicology. The words that we use ‘labarang’ and a range of many words, ‘gadat’, so the book itself could be used as a resource for anybody who would like to study Cape Malay culture,” Martin said. Local author Yusuf Daniels commended Martin for following through with her intention to write a book after meeting Daniels to discuss the idea further.

Daniels encouraged those with stories to document and share them as sadly some of the best stories could be found buried in graves – as many died without documenting and sharing their narratives. “Our people died with their stories. And they were always told there’s a certain way to tell a story and that's why none of us wrote stories, very few of our people wrote stories,” Daniels said. Stories of a Bo-Kaap Girl can be purchased for R170 at Mariam’s Kitchen, 101 St George’s Mall in the CBD; Biesmiellah Restaurant at 2 Wale Street, Bo-Kaap.

