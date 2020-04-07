New homes await 200 families in Cape Town after lockdown ends

Cape Town - At least 200 families are looking forward to the lifting of the 21-day nationwide lockdown so that they can move into their new homes. The deserving recipients will move into their new homes in the Forest Village Housing Development in Eerste River. Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers’s spokersperson, Marcellino Martin said that prior to the lockdown just a few final touches were being done to the units, but unfortunately could not be finalised in time. “It is further anticipated that communities such as Bredasdorp, Paternoster, the Bitou, Witzenberg and Theewaterskloof will be among the lucky few to receive residential units,” he said. Simmers said that the provincial government was committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society.

Simmers added that communities should not attempt to illegally occupy or vandalise the residential homes houses, as damaged units would have to be repaired “with funding that is not available and it will also lead to occupancy delays for those who were meant to move into these units”.

“I urge residents across the Province to be our eyes and ears and to report any individual or group, seeking to embark on these illegal activities to law enforcement agencies,” said Simmers.

