New LINAC radiation therapy machine brings hope for cancer patients at Tygerberg Hospital

Cape Town - In a heart-warming win for cancer patients, Tygerberg Hospital officially unveiled its new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator (LINAC) machine. The hospital’s Division of Radiation Oncology has been using this machine since May to deliver safe and effective radiotherapy to nearly 81 patients who required treatment for breast, gynaecology, prostate, head, neck, and neurological cancers.

The machine, officially unveiled on November 14, is one of three in use in the Western Cape. One is used in the private health sector and the other at Groote Schuur Hospital. The machine produces high-energy particles or waves in the form of beams that destroy or damage cancer cells. These beams are focused on the specific part of the patient’s body where the cancerous cells are located. This shrinks the tumour, or prevents the tumour from growing back after it has been removed with an operation.

A single session on the machine takes about 15 to 30 minutes and most patients can complete their treatment course on an outpatient basis. Up until November 13, Tygerberg Hospital has treated 81 new cancer patients on the machine and performed nearly 1 329 daily treatments. To date, five therapeutic radiographers and radiation therapists (RTTs) received training and subsequently rotated another five RTTs through the machine to provide them with in-house training.

The hospital’s Division of Radiation Oncology sees nearly 2 250 new cancer patients a year, of whom nearly 1 800 require radiotherapy as part of their treatment. From left to right: Dr Roshni Mistry, manager: Medical Services, Tygerberg Hospital CEO Dr Matodzi Mukosi, Francilene Baartman, senior nurse manager, Simon Kaye, chief financial officer, deputy director-general: chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, William Haywood (oncology patient), Dr Henriette Burger, head of Division Radiation Oncology, and head of Health and Wellness, Dr Keith Cloete. Newly appointed head of the Division of Radiation Oncology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Henriette Burger explained that the installation of the new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator expands their arsenal of advanced radiotherapy treatment capabilities - including intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) and stereotactic radiotherapy. “Patients receiving radiotherapy after removal of breast cancers will specifically benefit from new the breathing-regulated technologies. All these advances enable us to reduce treatment, side effects and improve the accuracy of radiotherapy.

“Being an academic institution, the hospital trains the next generation of radiation oncologists, radiation therapists, and medical physicists for South Africa and the rest of Africa,” Burger said. “Having a TrueBeam LINAC further ensures that we produce professionals that are confident in working with these state-of-the-art technologies.” According to Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Department of Health and Wellness, adding these new machines enables large public hospitals to expand their service offering to their clients.

“It confirms our commitment to put the needs of our patients at the centre of their care. The LINAC machine is a crucial tool in modern medicine in the treatment of cancer and to do various medical procedures. “It enables our hard-working and dedicated staff to deliver precise and targeted radiation therapy, thereby significantly improving the health and well-being of our patients,” Cloete said. “These machines bring hope and provide an important sense of worth to our patients being treated for various types of cancers.”

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape MEC of Health and Wellness, said: “Cancer remains a prevalent disease which affects many people's lives in the Western Cape. This is why maintaining and investing in modern health infrastructure is so important. “Our facilities are our vehicles for service delivery where we provide life-saving care to residents, especially in terms of oncological care. The addition of this new machine will greatly capacitate Tygerberg Hospital to continue to be a crucial component of our health-care system in our province. “I look forward to the positive impact this investment will have on our patients going forward.”