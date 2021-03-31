New organisation takes over old-age homes in Heideveld, Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis

Cape Town - The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children will take over the ownership of the three welfare homes in Heideveld, Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis, the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) has announced, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the organisations. In January, the organisation said it was closing down Nerina Place, Lilyhaven Place and Oakhaven due to financial pressure caused by Covid-19. CPOA spokesperson Sandi Gelderbloem said the organisation was impressed with Ihata Shelter’s ethos and mission and was confident that their elderly residents will be in good hands. “Ihata Shelter is ready and prepared to continue and improve on the services to the elderly in these communities. The three homes will be transferred as ongoing concerns and CPOA will be assisting Ihata Shelter during the transfer period,” she said. Ihata shelter director Nuraan Osman said they would take over the ownership of the welfare homes from October 1. The organisation would continue receiving funds from the department to ensure continued operation of the homes.

“We have been engaging the Department of Social Development as we want to ensure that everything is legally sorted. In the interim, the homes are fully operational and we have the CPOA team alongside ours, that is job shadowing to get a sense of how the operations run.

“We’re a good fit considering our experience in the residential care setting for more than a decade, and we’ve enjoyed tremendous support from the community and local organisations who believe that we’re able to do this job. We want to make it possible for the elderly to enjoy their last days,” she said.

However Pastor Wesley Moodley from the Bishop Lavis Religious Forum said they were concerned as there was no public participation with the organisations.

“We believe that CPOA has once again taken a unilateral decision to go ahead. They were in discussion with another organisation and when things didn't work they jumped off to Ihata, which is an organisation focusing on women and children.

“We’ve been asking CPOA to be inclusive and allow us to be part of the discussions with the organisations, but that didn’t transpire, as a result we are not happy with the organisation taking over as it has no background for elderly people and frail care,” he said.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Social Development, Gillion Bosman, said the agreement paves the way for CPOA to review its operating model and work towards a sustainable model.

“The care of our elderly residents needs a whole of society approach and we’re grateful to the many ward councillors, community activists and concerned family members who have engaged with us,” he said.

Cape Argus