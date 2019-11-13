New plan could see Capetonians pay up for every 15 minutes their cars are parked









Complaints over car guards and high demand for parking spaces in CBDs has prompted the City to propose, among others, paid-for parking in more areas. File photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives. Cape Town - Complaints over car guards and high demand for parking spaces in the CBDs and tourist areas such as Camps Bay and Muizenberg has prompted the City to propose, among others, paid-for parking in more areas and charging motorists for every 15 minutes that they park in some of these areas. The City will be starting with its public participation process on Wednesday until December 13, requesting the public to comment on the proposal. According to the City, the demand for on-street parking has increased considerably in recent years, particularly around popular tourist areas. The City said this was exacerbated by an increase in private vehicles occupying parking bays for extended periods. Subcouncils, business owners and residents from central business districts and popular beach areas such as Camps Bay and Muizenberg have requested that the City investigate expanding paid parking due to the rapid increase in demand for on-street parking.

The purpose of paid parking - charging a tariff for the use of a parking bay and implementing time restrictions - is to ensure a turnover of parking bays so that visitors have the opportunity to access popular destinations and facilities during business hours.

It is proposed that those who park in CBDs are charged per 15 minutes, and that visitors to recreational areas be charged per three hours.

The management times are from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “I want to reiterate that the City has been requested to intervene. In some areas like Camps Bay residents have been complaining about informal car guard activity. The same applies in Muizenberg, where the local business community, sub-council and residents requested us to intervene due to the informal car guard presence and anti-social behaviour.”

The City proposes to expand paid parking to areas such as Camps Bay, Durbanville CBD, Muizenberg, De Waterkant, Kenilworth, Newlands and Rondebosch, Gardens, Kloof, more streets in the Cape Town CBD and Gallows Hill.

Camps Bay Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association chairperson Chris Willemse said: “What we initially proposed during our meeting was for this to be done only at beachfronts in Camps Bay.

“To our knowledge the proposed fare is reasonable. We deal with many challenges because car guards fight and and it causes a problem for residents.”

City Bowl Ratepayers and Residents Association said: “Some residences get used as businesses which compounds the problem.

“Converting the existing public parking in streets such as Kloof Street will force more parkers further up into the residential areas.

“This leads to inconsiderate parking practices such as parking on the pavement, parking on yellow or red lines, parking in fire hydrant space, across corners, and even in the driveways of private houses.

“We understand the City may wish to increase revenues, or to assist businesses faced with all-day parkers, but these are the unintended consequences we have mentioned.”

Stop COCT founder Sandra Dickson said it was ironic that these parking measures were now to be instituted as the City recently approved many developments where parking requirements were waived by the City and its Planning Tribunal.

“Once again, poor town planning and relaxing of other by-laws by the City has to be rectified afterwards. This shortage of parking will be intensified with the City’s plans to densify these already overpopulated CBD areas. Who will benefit from the money collected and what are the proposed tariffs,” Dickson asked.

