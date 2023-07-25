New president of Rotary Club of Sea Point inducted

Cape Town - Cosmina Zaharescu was recently inducted as the president of the Lions Club of Sea Point, taking over the reins from Blake Hunter. Cosmina is the consul representing the Romanian government and together with her husband, Andrei Nicolae Zaharescu, who is the dean of the Consular Corps of Cape, is deeply involved in the Romanian community in Cape Town.

The Rotary Club is a voluntary organisation involved in a range of projects which they support through funding and service. Cosmina is a former business lawyer, with a legal background and expertise of more than 15 years in the legal business industry, working with major law firms in Romania. She holds multiple qualifications in law, graduating magna cum laude from the Faculty of Law in Romania (International Relations – University of Nicolae Titulescu – 2001).

She also holds a double diploma in comparative law in Strasbourg, France (2003-2004), a postgraduate diploma in international law at The Hague, Netherlands (2007), and a Master’s diploma in International Trade Law at the University of Cape Town. She has been a Rotarian since 2018. In her induction speech, Cosmina said she proudly embraces the Rotary theme for this year, which is “Create hope in the world”.