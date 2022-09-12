News of Queen Elizabeth II’s death gets mixed reactions from South Africans

Cape Town - As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death continues to rock the world, mixed reactions have gone viral across social media platforms with many expressing either mourning, indifference or even “welcoming” of the monarch’s death. One instance was the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) statement, which resonated with audiences across the continent and the globe, wherein the party reflected on British colonialism, the Queen’s role in upholding its institution and its dehumanising effect on native people during the 70 years of her reign.

“We do not mourn the death of Elizabeth, because to us her death is a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history. Britain, under the leadership of the royal family, took over control of this territory that would become South Africa in 1795 from Batavian control, and took permanent control of the territory in 1806,” the EFF said. The party said that during her reign as Queen, she never once acknowledge d the atrocities that her family inflicted on native people across the world where Britain invaded and willingly benefited from wealth obtained from the exploitation and murder of millions. This was shared widely on Twitter, Instagram and even made international headlines, with some saying that this was not the right time to share these sentiments of the departed, however others rallied behind the strongly-worded statement.

This is possibly the most debated statement in the world right now. https://t.co/slo7UVorNo — Africa Research Hub 📚 (@MightiJamie) September 9, 2022 Lobby group the Black People’s National Crisis Committee (BPNCC) added that it would be slaughtering a sheep to celebrate the Queen’s “long overdue” death as the colonial master responsible for the continuity of colonial slavery and the killing of their people. Spokesperson Songezo Mazizi said: “BPNCC will slaughter the sheep on the day of the funeral. We will further communicate where we will host the celebration.” Others expressed their admiration for the Queen and paid their respects. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City joined the world and the rest of the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of the Queen.

"She was an exemplary leader of the kind seldom seen in the modern era," Hill-Lewis said. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said: "On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, I send our heartfelt condolences to the British people and to all those in the Commonwealth for whom she was Head of State."

Breaking News- Queen Elizabeth died





