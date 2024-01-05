Nicole Johnson’s new bail application hits a snag

Cape Town - A new bid for freedom has landed the wife of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield in more legal woes as the State revealed evidence of her alleged fraudulent activities. Nicole Johnson returned to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday where she brought a new bail application, saying her daughter needs medical attention and that her businesses are failing while she is behind bars.

The duo were arrested alongside Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brand on various charges allegedly linked to a manhunt and attempted murder of a former employee of Stanfield after he allegedly stole more than R1million from the couple. During the bail hearings, it was revealed that the former employee, who is now a State witness, had not arrived at work on November 24, 2022, following a tip-off that Stanfield had planned to “kill him”. The witness then hid his girlfriend’s BMW in a complex in Milnerton and went into hiding.

According to the State’s case, Stanfield and Johnson embarked on a “witch-hunt” and even threatened the father of the witness, assaulted an unsuspecting neighbour and took the car without the vehicle owner’s permission. During the new bail hearing, the State played an audio recording made by the tracking company. State prosecutor advocate Nathan Adriaanse said they had obtained her cellphone records which proved that she had placed the call.

He said Johnson fraudulently claimed to be the owner to obtain the location of the car, but in her defence she said the owner was with her and knew she was calling the tracking company. Nicole Johnson returned to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday where she has brought a new bail application saying her daughter needs medical attention and that her businesses are failing while she is in prison. File picture Adriaanse also revealed that in addition to the attempted assassination of the State witness before their arrest, the Anti-Gang Unit also reported that gunmen had opened fire on the home of the father of one of the complainants in November last year while the couple were in custody. While testifying, Johnson told the court that during a prison visit she noted that her 15-year-old daughter was ill. After being taken for tests it was revealed that the child had a medical condition that may require surgery.

Defence advocate Laurence Hodes told the court that the fact that only Johnson noticed that something was wrong with the child was proof that her mother was not capable of looking after the children. It was revealed that as the franchise owner of two Sorbet Salons, Johnson now faces losing both businesses as Sorbet had cancelled the agreements. Adriaanse said Johnson had presented no new facts in the new bail application, labelling her as dishonest and said as a third-year law student she couldn’t make a medical diagnosis.