Cape Town - The Hawks will investigate the South African victims who have allegedly been fleeced out of money in an online dating scam purportedly operated by a Nigerian national. Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said: “Several South African, Swedish and American victims fell prey to the alleged scam.

“We’re working with different authorities and we will investigate the South African victims. There are a lot of victims who lost their money.”

The accused, Christiano Ogbeinfun, 48, appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of fraud and money laundering and was not asked to plead.

It is alleged that he defrauded his victims in an online dating scam involving more than R4.1 million.

The state claims Ogbeinfun operated the dating site Badoo and created a profile of a very wealthy person.

His modus operandi was to lure victims into his scam once he had gained their confidence.

Nkwalase said: “The suspect allegedly lured mostly US-based victims through a dating site and after building a certain level of trust, the victims were tricked into paying the suspect for apparent business-related transactions, with the promise that the money would be paid back.”

The matter was postponed until today, August 7, to allow the suspect to arrange for legal representation. He remains in custody.

