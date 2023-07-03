Cape Town - The pop-up playground at GrandWest was forced to shut down over the weekend after one of its rides – the chair swing – “malfunctioned”, and at least nine people were injured. The Fun Park which was opened on June 23 for the winter school holidays, consisted of 16 rides.

The swing carousel toppled over while children were in the air. Nine riders were injured but only four were taken to hospital. A minute-long clip shows the children on the secured swings, spinning through the air in full speed before the ride malfunctioned and the rotating top of the carousel came loose. Bystanders can be heard shouting as it topples over onto its side.

GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo said they regretted to announce that the popular Fun Park pop-up planned for the school holidays was closed until further notice. “We took this decision yesterday after a malfunction occurred with one of the swing rides leaving nine riders with light injuries. “Five of the riders who were checked out by paramedics refused hospital attention.

“Four riders were sent to hospital for overnight observation but thankfully, they were released this morning with no serious injuries to report.” GrandWest FunPark closed after a swing broke on one of the rides while children were in the air. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Naidoo said the Fun Park was a wholly independent company which had operated the event safely for a number of years, at GrandWest and other locations. “The required clearance documents and signed-off plans were approved by structural engineers. We await the results of their investigation of the said incident. The other rides all worked according to specifications, but GrandWest will not permit the event to continue operating until a complete reassessment has been fully undertaken by the Fun Park event owners.

“From the number of calls that we have received, we know that there are many disappointed visitors, but in a choice between leisure and safety, the management of GrandWest will always choose safety.” A Langa mother Noxolo Baleni who took her four children to the Fun Park said she was disappointed to find the park closed. “My children have been talking about the rides they wanted to try and when we got to GrandWest we found a sign that told us that it was closed.