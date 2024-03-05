Nkohla-Mabandla murder accused abandon bail application

Cape Town - Two suspects accused of assassinating activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla made an about-turn in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, abandoning their bail application. When Mziyanda Mdlungu and Mzubanzi Chulayo appeared in court last month, they indicated they wanted to apply for bail.

But on Monday morning the court was informed by their Legal Aid lawyer that they would no longer move ahead with the application. Nkohla-Mabandla was shot and killed during a meeting at the Philippi train station in April last year. Three other people were wounded, including former ward councillor Thembinkosi Pupa. The Hawks made a breakthrough in October when they arrested Zukile Tshabile.

Zukile Tshabile previously in a packed Athlone Magistrate courtroom. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Mzubanzi Chulayo, 41, was caught in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied In November, Mdlungu was arrested in Katlehong, Gauteng, while a few days later, the man accused of being the mastermind, Thobani Maxengana of Limise Protection Services, was arrested in Peddie in the Eastern Cape. Mxengana died of a heart attack in the Cambridge police station before he could appear in court. The Hawks nabbed Chulayo in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape.

The accused face two counts of conspiracy to murder, murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Senior State Advocate, John Ryneveld, said Mdlungu was allegedly paid R20000 for killing Nkohla-Mabandla. “It is alleged that before the shooting of Loyiso, on April 17, a meeting was held, and it included accused number two (Mdlungu).

“This meeting was convened by Thobani Maxengana, now in custody in the Eastern Cape. “He passed away while in custody. It was confirmed by the pathologist that there was no foul play, he had a heart attack. “The meeting convened by Maxengana took place before April 17 and was attended by Zukisa Tshabile (accused one) and other men.