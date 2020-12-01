No decision has been taken yet on Western Cape restrictions, says Alan Winde

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A decision on what measures the provincial government will take in curbing the spread of Covid-19 will be made on Thursday during Premier Alan Winde’s weekly digicon. According to insiders, ongoing meetings are being held to reach a decision on a “mini-lockdown”, but the province does plan on enforcing wearing of masks and sanitising. Winde told the Cape Argus on Monday: “At this stage, no decision has been taken yet on localised restrictions, and we are still seeking legal advice on what is possible given that disaster restrictions are imposed by the national government, and not by provinces. “We will communicate our plan of action at this week’s Digital Press Conference held on Thursday.” Winde said they were considering a variety of tools and approaches to tackle the resurgence.

“The main priority right now is to prevent a lockdown that would devastate our economy. The best and quickest way to do this is through individuals, businesses and civil society playing their part by changing their behaviour,” he said.

The tourism sector is on high alert following fears of a “mini-lockdown” which they fear could harm the sector further.

Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) chairperson Rosemary Anderson said: “We are exceptionally concerned regarding talks of a second lockdown.

“By even talking about this now, damage is being done since bookings are being cancelled due to travellers’ concerns that there might be a shutdown. Ramifications of even talking about this needs to be recognised. Responsibility regarding this needs to be shown.”

Anderson said the industry had not even vaguely recovered from the hard lockdown.

Cape Argus