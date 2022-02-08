No disruptions at schools but many can’t bring back pupils due to infrastructure damage – WCED

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says there were no reported disruptions at schools as full-time learning began on Monday. Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said teaching and learning continued at all schools despite significant changes in their timetables at most of their schools.

“Three schools have reported that they cannot bring back all learners due to infrastructure damage and therefore a shortage of classrooms, as a result of fire damage (in one primary school) and vandalism in two high schools),” said Hammond. She said repairs were required to the classrooms and they had requested to continue with rotation for the interim, which was being considered. “The WCED is collating information from the eight districts to determine which schools cannot return to full capacity for reasons relating to capacity and classroom shortages,” she said.

ANC provincial spokesperson for education, Khalid Sayed, said that as pupils returned to schools full-time this week, they were concerned about overcrowded classrooms. Sayed said, for instance, at Inkanini Primary in Khayelitsha, one classroom had more than 60 pupils. He said that type of environment was conducive to the spread of Covid-19 “Part of the non-negotiables should be that every school has sufficient personal protective equipment,” he said.

He said ventilation was also important to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infections. Sayed said the WCED must ensure all classrooms had ventilation. “Another challenge is that of learner transport in the rural outskirts. The WCED seems to overlook the seriousness of learner transport and its impact on drop-out rate,” he said.