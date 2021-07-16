No incidents of looting in Western Cape: Strand fire a technical fault

Cape Town - The Western Cape government says it will remain on alert for looting outbreaks despite there being no reported incidents in the province. The Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) said that as of 10am today, there had been no verified incidents of looting reported in the province.

“There have been some taxi violence-related incidents reported yesterday and a service delivery incident in the Cape Winelands reported overnight. “A blaze that broke out in a warehouse building in Strand due to a technical fault, was extinguished without incident. Beyond those, no further incidents have been reported,” the PDMC said. “The province remains on alert.”

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has reminded the public to report any concerns or fears relating to possible unrest and looting events to their nearest police station. “All information received by SAPS is followed up and verified. We also want to urge people to remain calm and to note there is no need to stockpile food or fuel at this point. The situation across the province is being managed responsibly.” Bredell said the authorities across the province would remain on 24-hour standby and high alert his weekend, in the event of any efforts of destabilisation.

“Along with our partners, including the South African Police Services, we are ready to respond and support our communities.” Members of the public are urged, in the event of any emergency, to contact the emergency services immediately. The easiest number to remember is 112. This is a toll-free number and can be dialled from any cellphone. Additional regional numbers for reporting emergencies in the Western Cape: