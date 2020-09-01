'No major problems' in Western Cape as grades 5 and 8 return to school

Cape Town – Grades 5 and 8, as well as some pupils with severe disabilities, returned to class this week, completing the phased return of grades to school. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said not every pupil would necessarily be at school at the same time – attendance depended on the particular plan each school was implementing to maintain the 1.5 metre distance between pupils. Schäfer said so far they had not received any reports of disruptions or major issues, although schools had noted that the screening process was taking longer with more pupils back in class. “It is crucial that we continue to implement all of our safety measures, even though the country has moved to alert level 2. They are designed to keep pupils and staff safe so that schools can stay open – we cannot afford to be complacent,” she said. Schäfer said matrics, especially, needed to attend school on every remaining school day this year – while the other grades could catch up with missed concepts next year, “our Grade 12s must write and pass their exams at the end of the year”.

Brian Isaacs, interim secretary for Progressive Organisations Formation (POF), said he agreed that grades 7 and 12 pupils should return because they needed to enter the next phase of their lives.

However, he said he did not agree with the return of grades 1-11 pupils.

“But I hope that the schools will be sensible and keep their attendance of grades 1-11 at least to only one day a week,” he said.

Isaacs said the struggle for justice in education must continue. “In my opinion the POF has been instrumental in bringing some sanity to the present situation,” he said.

He said there was a need for an organisation like the POF, and other progressive organisations and individuals, to take the fight for justice in education forward.

ANC provincial spokesperson on education Khalid Sayed said the party was deeply concerned that a large number of pupils did not adhere to social distancing measures due to the cold and rain.

Sayed said at too many schools, pupils gathered on verandas and under overhangs to escape the wet weather.

“Some children cannot wait in lines upon entry to first be screened as there are but a few schools with adequate waiting facilities.

"In general many children wear masks and wash their hands properly,” he said.

Sayed said the ANC would keep monitoring developments and communicate with role-players.

Cape Argus