No peace in Hanover Park as gangs continue to fight, leaving one dead

Cape Town - One person was killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Hanover Park on Sunday. The shooting happened in Agulhas Court. Philippi Precinct police, who cover Hanover Park, said a case of murder and attempted murder was being investigated.

The Community Police Forum (CPF) in the area said most shootings happened during load shedding. Spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed said there was currently a fight between members of the Americans gang. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident in which an adult man succumbed to gunshot wounds and a woman was shot and wounded were under investigation.

“According to reports, Philippi police attended the crime scene where they were informed that the victims sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach and were taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle for treatment. The adult male was declared dead by medical staff. “Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Mohammed shared her concerns over their living conditions as gang-related fights continued to threaten innocent lives, with kids left with no playgrounds as they feared for the worst.

“People, including the children of Hanover Park, are living in fear following the continuous gang-related fights. Working mothers always come back home worrying whether they will find their kids alive. “There are bullets flying all over and innocent lives are being lost with people sometimes being shot at in the comfort of their homes. There’s a possibility of residents hearing more than 200 gunshots every 20 minutes,” said Mohammed. A CPF member noted that with all the shooting incidents happening, the area had seen too many street lights being vandalised, making the area dark at night with gangs sometimes taking advantage of load shedding hours.