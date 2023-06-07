Cape Town - Some of the Western Cape’s top universities experienced on-and-off protests through much of the first half of the year over a myriad student grievances. The universities have largely reported no incidents as mid-year assessments are under way.

Protests at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) resulted in the emergency evacuation of all students from its residences on May 12, and the shutdown of all campuses in a move to quell the protests. The protest was over a number of issues but also largely related to a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) condition that any student studying for fewer than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for accommodation, living and transport allowance, leaving more than 800 students affected. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the return to campus after the conclusion of recess went smoothly.

“Learning and teaching commenced this week, and the majority of residence students have heeded the call to return for classes. “IT support and administrative staff have also returned to their pre-protest work arrangements after working remotely for the recess period,” she said. At CPUT, mid-year assessments will run from June 19 to July 7, with term 3 to start on July 31.

Protests at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) were to highlight safety concerns of students living off-campus, including shuttle services. Mid-year assessments (online and sit-down) started on May 25 and will continue until June 9, with supplementary assessments from June 18 to 28. UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said:“The protests occurred before the exams commenced and therefore have not had any impact on the exam process. To date, assessments have taken place without any incident. The university has mitigation protocols in place for any disruption, for example load shedding or other disruptions.”