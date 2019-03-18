Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said while the investigations were continuing, there was nothing to report on so far. File photo: ANA

Cape Town - Almost seven months after the public protector confirmed she was investigating the causes behind the myriad failures of Metrorail in the Western Cape, there are still no findings. Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said while the investigations were continuing, there was nothing to report on so far.

On August 29 last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane received a letter from the provincial standing committee on transport and public works requesting an urgent investigation into Metrorail.

The chairperson of the standing committee, Nceba Hinana, said they were still waiting for the report he had requested from Mkhwebane’s office.

United Commuters Voice spokesperson Joao Jardim said: “Mkhwebane is either useless or uninformed. She has no gut to finish the investigation. All we need is to be provided with concrete feedback.”

While Mkhwebane’s investigations into Metrorail are continuing, the specialised Rail Enforcement Unit (REU), which was launched in October last year to combat attacks on the rail commuter service's infrastructure, is making arrests almost every week.

Last week, the unit, in conjunction with Prasa Protection Services, Police Rapid Rail Response and private security contractors, arrested eight suspects for possession of dangerous weapons and suspected stolen property, as well as malicious damage to property, in Ravensmead, Elsies River and Diep River.

Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant said the REU’s stop-and-searches conducted at various hotspots had wielded positive results, as well as the recovery of property and various weapons used to commit crimes.

“Their presence in these communities has been impactful and will go a long way towards restoring commuter confidence in the system. The strides being made in improving safety and security within the rail network have increased optimism,” Grant said.

Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker said they had noted an increase in robberies, both at stations and on trains.

“The teams will address the problem as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said their investment in the REU was a commitment to improve the urban rail service in the short term.

