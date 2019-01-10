Hundreds gathered to witness the second day of the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations. Picture: ANC Twitter

Cape Town - Not a single bus has been ordered to ferry Western Cape ANC delegates to the party’s January 8 celebrations in Durban, as those who wanted to go had to pay for themselves. Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said that traditionally the event set the tone for the ANC’s political year.

“Because we are due to have a general election this year, Saturday’s event will be a significant one as President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the ANC election manifesto.

“Unfortunately the ANC Western Cape will not be sending any buses to Durban, but comrades who can make the journey on their own to be at the auspicious occasion are encouraged to do so,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs also encouraged ANC branches to view Ramaphosa’s address (on TV) and said that the ANC should lead the voter registration drives.

“At these events branches should check if those present are registered to vote. Each branch must also draw up a list of unregistered voters in their wards and voting districts so that they too can be registered,” he said.

The ANC will celebrate its 107th birthday on Saturday with a mass gathering at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, where Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address and the party’s election manifesto and set the tone for the political year.

The SACP national spokesperson Alex Mashilo said the ANC should reinforce its work together with other alliance components, and the alliance should strengthen its unity.

“This requires collective leadership to our shared programme of fundamental change, the national democratic revolution. Democratic consensus-seeking consultation before all major policy, deployment and accountability decisions are made cannot be overemphasised as a key ingredient in building our unity.”

