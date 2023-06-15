Noordhoek couple survive attack by online marketplace opportunists in Philippi

Cape Town - A couple from San Michel, Noordhoek, survived an attack in Browns Farm, Philippi last week after they were lured into the area by online marketplace opportunists. The couple, who escaped after losing their valuables, said they were unaware the area had been identified as a hot spot for crime.

Retired social worker Donna da Silva, 60, and her husband Tony da Silva, 68, survived the attack after a man, whose name appeared to be Sinelethu on their WhatsApp conversations, lured them into the area as they showed interest in buying two heaters advertised for sale. According to Donna, on the day of the incident, it was raining so much she told the seller they should meet some other time, but he was persistent, saying he needed the money to buy food for his children and pets. “He promised that his father was waiting for me at his house to hand over the heaters to us. They assaulted my husband, smacking him and threatening to stab him. We lost a phone, jewellery and a laptop,” she said.

Donna said in defending himself, her husband was able to swing, breaking free from the three attackers before she drove off with one hand on the steering wheel and the other dragging him while he was partly in the car. “Those guys wanted to take our car as well but my husband fought a good fight. I think because he is left-handed he was able to defend himself in an unexpected way. Driving off, I was holding on to his upper body while the other half was hanging outside,” she said. SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said no arrests had been made yet.